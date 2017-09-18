Chippewa Valley man crowdfunding for life-saving surgery

A Chippewa Falls man is trying to crowdfund a surgery that his family says is the only hope for saving his life.

Terry Jay Spear was born with a hereditary condition that took the lives of his mother and uncle when he was just a baby. It's called pulmonary emboli, and causes blood clots that travel to the lungs. His PE turned into chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension.

After several years of being in and out of the hospital, Terry now needs yet another surgery; only his grandma says this one is his only chance to survive. They have insurance, but that doesn't cover the entire cost of the procedure, or the flight to San Diego. They need about $5,000, so they've resorted to GoFundMe.

“If Terry doesn't have this surgery this time, he has had quite few he will die. The clots will stay in his heart and lungs and get bigger. He could pass away. We need help,” said Violet Spear, Terry's grandma. Terry is now used to his health being an unpredictable rollercoaster. “It's been going on my entire life. It's been a rough patch since I turned 10.”

The family says the surgery is not a guarantee, but it is his best chance.

If you'd like to help, click here.