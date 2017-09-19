MUST SEE: "Snow White" inspired cottage for sale

(WQOW) -- There's a home in Seattle, Washington waiting to for an aspiring Disney Princess.
The cottage was inspired by "Snow White", and it's for sale! It's modeled after the home of the dwarves in the classic fairy tale. It features wooden beams, hand-built doors, even stained-glass windows. But living like a Disney Princess will cost you, the home is listed at $775,000!
