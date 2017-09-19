MUST SEE: "Snow White" inspired cottage for sale - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: "Snow White" inspired cottage for sale

Posted:

(WQOW) -- There's a home in Seattle, Washington waiting to for an aspiring Disney Princess.

The cottage was inspired by "Snow White", and it's for sale! It's modeled after the home of the dwarves in the classic fairy tale. It features wooden beams, hand-built doors, even stained-glass windows. But living like a Disney Princess will cost you, the home is listed at $775,000!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.