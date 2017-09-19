9/19: Special Olympics "Run with the Cops"

Chippewa Valley (Special Olympics) -- It's an annual event that's becoming more and more popular.

It's the Run With The Cops event, and it's always jam-packed with fun for all ages. From doughnut eating contests to kids obstacle courses! The events feature interactive law enforcement vehicle displays where participants and spectators can try on SWAT gear, meet K9 officers, tour a mobile command center and even sit in an armored vehicle. Plus, officers may make you "pass" a boot camp warm-up session before the run begins!

Run With the Cops locations/dates:

Menomonie: September 28

Rice Lake: October 6

River Falls: October 10

Eau Claire: October 12

Also part of the event a night run, and it wouldn't be complete without glowing goodies! Runners can stop at the glow stations along the course and get decked out in necklaces, bracelets and blue and red lights. Check your speed on the radar trailer as you cross the police-taped finish line. Then, relax with coffee and donuts while you snap great selfies in the "jail cell".