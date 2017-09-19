The Latest: Right-to-carry gun bill clears Wisconsin panel - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

The Latest: Right-to-carry gun bill clears Wisconsin panel

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin Senate committee has passed a bill that would allow for the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit.

The Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee voted 3-2 along party lines Tuesday to pass the measure. It now heads to the full Senate, which could take it up next month.

Current state law requires anyone who carries a concealed weapon to obtain a permit and get training.

But, the bill would do away with the license requirement for someone who wanted to carry a hidden weapon.

The measure would have to pass the Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker, before becoming law. Walker has said he was comfortable with the current system requiring permits to carry concealed weapons, but he hasn't said whether he would sign the bill into law.

Posted September 19, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The carrying of concealed handguns without a permit would be legal under a bill up for approval in a Wisconsin state Senate committee.

The Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee planned to vote Tuesday on sending the Republican-backed proposal to the full Senate for a vote.

Current state law requires anyone who carries a concealed weapon to obtain a permit and get training.

But the bill would do away with the license requirement for someone who wanted to carry a hidden weapon.

The measure would have to pass the Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker, before becoming law. Walker has said he was comfortable with the current system requiring permits to carry concealed weapons, but he hasn't said whether he would sign the bill into law.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.