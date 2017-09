TOWN OF TOMAH, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities said a man has died after getting caught in a piece of farm machinery in west-central Wisconsin.

Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins said deputies were called Sunday night and found 57-year-old Brian Butterfuss trapped in the machine in the Town of Tomah.

Butterfuss died and had to be extricated from the machinery.

The sheriff's office and the Monroe County medical examiner's office are investigating.