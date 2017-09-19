Bloomer names Greg Van Grunsven as head boys basketball coach

Bloomer (WQOW) -- Bloomer's new boys basketball coach is former Eau Claire Memorial coach Greg Van Grunsven.



On August 17, Van Grunsven announced his resignation after ten seasons leading the Old Abes program. He replaces Luke Madsen at Bloomer, who stepped aside in July to take a coaching and teaching job at Rochester (MN) Mayo H.S.



With Van Grunsven as head coach, Memorial won Big Rivers Conference titles in 2010 and 2016. He'll take over a Bloomer program that finished in a three-way tie for the Heart O'North title in 2017, and returns first-team all-conference forward Payton Dachel, although the Blackhawks will lose guards Mason Madsen (first-team all-conference) and Gabe Madsen (second-team all-conference), who'll play for their father, Luke, at Rochester Mayo next season.



Prior to his time at Memorial, Van Grunsven was the head coach at Eau Claire Regis.