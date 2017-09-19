Missouri man's body found 8 months later

Missouri (CNN) - A Missouri family is mourning the loss of a loved one, who was missing for nearly a year. Kansas City police said they found Randy Potter's decomposed body in his vehicle eight months after he disappeared.

Potter's family insists investigators dropped the ball. "Emotionally it's been a very, very tough journey. The not knowing, the sleepless night," said Carolina Potter, whose husband, Randy Potter, had been missing since mid-January after he left their home in Lenexa. But, the T-Mobile manager never arrived to work.

"I was calling the police department and ask if it was my husband," she said.

Carolina said she and her family did everything they could to find her husband. Strangers also fanned out around Lenexa looking for the missing 54-year-old husband, father and beloved friend.

"The only thing I told them I don't know if I could find him. I have no idea if I could find him, but I cannot stop looking for him," Carolina said.

A worried and weary Carolina said they filed a missing person's report with the Lenexa Police Department. No sign of her husband until eight months later. Kansas City police said on Tuesday night, officers at Kansas City International Airport were told about a vehicle in a parking lot that was emitting a bad smell.

The officers found Randy's decomposed body in the driver seat of the vehicle. Authorities told a Missouri TV station Randy took his own life.

"My husband could have been found in the first, I'm gonna be very generous, in the first week okay," Carolina said. Her daughter, Nichole, said, "The fact that he sat there for that long is disgusting."

The Potter family is furious because they said the Lenexa Police Department, KCI and airport officers all dropped the ball. Carolina's relatives said it should not have taken eight months before their loved one's body was found. With their attorney by their side, they spoke out recently because they said they don't want another family to experience their unimaginable pain.

"I don't wish this to nobody, nobody should go through this," she said.

Chris Hernandez, the city spokesman, said, "The City of Kansas City and its aviation department express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Randy Potter. We wish them peace during this difficult time." Hernandez said officials are continuing efforts in the investigation. "We are working with all parties to determine the fact involved...including SP Plus, which manages the 25,000 parking spaces at Kansas City International Airport."