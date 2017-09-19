Merriam-Webster adds 250 words to its dictionary - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Merriam-Webster adds 250 words to its dictionary

Posted:

(CNN) - Merriam-Webster is adding more than 250 words to its dictionary.

A few words are political, including "alt-right" and "dog whistle," which is a politically coded expression intended to be understood only by a particular group of people. But, some of the words are fun, like, 'fro-yo," which of course is frozen yogurt.

"Pre-game" is not just for football games anymore. It's when you drink alcohol before an event, like a party. The basketball term, "bunny," is an easy shot taken close to the basket.

