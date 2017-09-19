AP HS Football Poll - 9.19/17

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments



Large Division Record Points Last Week

1. Kimberly (10) 5-0 100 1

2. Franklin - 5-0 86 2

3. Waunakee - 5-0 75 3

4. Sun Prairie - 5-0 67 4

5. Brookfield Central - 5-0 60 5

6. Fond du Lac - 4-1 46 6

7. Waukesha West - 5-0 36 7

8. Brookfield East - 5-0 27 8

9. Monona Grove - 5-0 23 9

10. Menomonie - 5-0 19 10

Others receiving votes: Racine Horlick 5. Eau Claire Memorial 5. Appleton North 1.



Medium Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Green Bay Notre Dame (3) 5-0 92 2

2. Lodi (5) 5-0 89 1

3. St. Croix Central - 5-0 74 3

4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial - 4-1 72 4

5. Amherst (1) 4-1 58 5

6. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 5-0 47 8

(tie) Rice Lake - 5-0 47 7

8. Mount Horeb8Barneveld - 4-1 19 9

9. Kewaskum - 5-0 12 10

10. Lake Mills - 4-1 10 6

Others receiving votes: Clinton 7. West De Pere 6. Wrightstown 5. Bloomer 4. Berlin 3. Kiel 3. New London 1. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 1.



Small Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac Springs (10) 5-0 100 1

2. Edgar - 5-0 89 2

3. Bangor - 5-0 80 3

4. Black Hawk - 5-0 64 4

4. Stanley-Boyd - 5-0 64 5

6. Grantsburg - 5-0 51 6

7. Wild Rose - 5-0 37 7

8. Lake Country Lutheran - 5-0 31 8

9. Iola-Scandinavia - 4-1 10 T10

10. Eau Claire Regis - 4-1 9 T10

(tie) Fall River - 4-1 9 T10

Others receiving votes: Fall River 9. Fall Creek 2. Marathon 2. Spring Valley 1. Independence/Gilmanton 1.

