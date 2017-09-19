AP HS Football Poll - 9.19/17 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

AP HS Football Poll - 9.19/17

Posted:

By The Associated Press
   Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
                                           
Large Division                                Record Points Last Week
1.  Kimberly                          (10)      5-0    100    1   
2.  Franklin                            -          5-0    86      2   
3.  Waunakee                            -          5-0    75      3   
4.  Sun  Prairie                      -          5-0    67      4   
5.  Brookfield  Central        -          5-0    60      5   
6.  Fond  du  Lac                      -          4-1    46      6   
7.  Waukesha  West                  -          5-0    36      7   
8.  Brookfield  East              -          5-0    27      8   
9.  Monona  Grove                    -          5-0    23      9   
10.  Menomonie                        -          5-0    19      10 
   Others receiving votes: Racine Horlick 5. Eau Claire Memorial 5. Appleton North 1.
                                                           
Medium Division
School                                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Green  Bay  Notre  Dame                  (3)      5-0          92            2                 
2.  Lodi                                                  (5)      5-0          89            1                 
3.  St.  Croix  Central                          -        5-0          74            3                 
4.  Waukesha  Catholic  Memorial        -        4-1          72            4                 
5.  Amherst                                            (1)      4-1          58            5                 
6.  Racine  St.  Catherine's              (1)      5-0          47            8                 
(tie)  Rice  Lake                                    -        5-0          47            7                 
8.  Mount  Horeb8Barneveld                    -        4-1          19            9                 
9.  Kewaskum                                            -        5-0          12            10               
10.  Lake  Mills                                      -        4-1          10            6                 
   Others receiving votes: Clinton 7. West De Pere 6. Wrightstown 5. Bloomer 4. Berlin 3. Kiel 3. New London 1. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 1.
                                                 
Small Division
School                                                        Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Fond  du  Lac  Springs          (10)      5-0          100          1                 
2.  Edgar                                        -          5-0          89            2                 
3.  Bangor                                      -          5-0          80            3                 
4.  Black  Hawk                              -          5-0          64            4                 
4.  Stanley-Boyd                          -          5-0          64            5                 
6.  Grantsburg                              -          5-0          51            6                 
7.  Wild  Rose                                -          5-0          37            7                 
8.  Lake  Country  Lutheran        -          5-0          31            8                 
9.  Iola-Scandinavia                  -          4-1          10            T10             
10.  Eau  Claire  Regis                -          4-1          9              T10             
(tie)  Fall  River                        -          4-1          9              T10             
   Others receiving votes: Fall River 9. Fall Creek 2. Marathon 2. Spring Valley 1. Independence/Gilmanton 1.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.