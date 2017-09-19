AP HS Football Poll - 9.19/17

By The Associated Press
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division Record Points Last Week
1. Kimberly (10) 5-0 100 1
2. Franklin - 5-0 86 2
3. Waunakee - 5-0 75 3
4. Sun Prairie - 5-0 67 4
5. Brookfield Central - 5-0 60 5
6. Fond du Lac - 4-1 46 6
7. Waukesha West - 5-0 36 7
8. Brookfield East - 5-0 27 8
9. Monona Grove - 5-0 23 9
10. Menomonie - 5-0 19 10
Others receiving votes: Racine Horlick 5. Eau Claire Memorial 5. Appleton North 1.
Medium Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Green Bay Notre Dame (3) 5-0 92 2
2. Lodi (5) 5-0 89 1
3. St. Croix Central - 5-0 74 3
4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial - 4-1 72 4
5. Amherst (1) 4-1 58 5
6. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 5-0 47 8
(tie) Rice Lake - 5-0 47 7
8. Mount Horeb8Barneveld - 4-1 19 9
9. Kewaskum - 5-0 12 10
10. Lake Mills - 4-1 10 6
Others receiving votes: Clinton 7. West De Pere 6. Wrightstown 5. Bloomer 4. Berlin 3. Kiel 3. New London 1. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 1.
Small Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Fond du Lac Springs (10) 5-0 100 1
2. Edgar - 5-0 89 2
3. Bangor - 5-0 80 3
4. Black Hawk - 5-0 64 4
4. Stanley-Boyd - 5-0 64 5
6. Grantsburg - 5-0 51 6
7. Wild Rose - 5-0 37 7
8. Lake Country Lutheran - 5-0 31 8
9. Iola-Scandinavia - 4-1 10 T10
10. Eau Claire Regis - 4-1 9 T10
(tie) Fall River - 4-1 9 T10
Others receiving votes: Fall River 9. Fall Creek 2. Marathon 2. Spring Valley 1. Independence/Gilmanton 1.
