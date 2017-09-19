Eau Claire at 20% fall color, according to Travel Wisconsin

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Get your Instagram filters ready. Fall colors could be coming early to the Chippewa Valley.

News 18's drone was flying high above Fellowship Alliance Church, located at the former Fanny Hill in Eau Claire, to capture what the leaves look like before they start changing colors.

According to Travel Wisconsin, Eau Claire is at 20 percent color while Chippewa Falls is at 35 percent color. It said you can expect the full peak of fall colors during the second week of October.