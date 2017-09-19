LATEST: Eau Claire at 40 percent fall color, according to Travel Wisconsin

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We're getting closer and closer to peak fall colors in the Chippewa Valley.

News 18's drone captured an aerial look of the fall colors near Eau Claire's west side. According to Travel Wisconsin, Eau Claire is 40 percent color while Chippewa Falls dropped down to 35 percent.

Full peak of fall colors is expected during the third week of October.

Posted Sept. 19, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Get your Instagram filters ready. Fall colors could be coming early to the Chippewa Valley.

News 18's drone was flying high above Fellowship Alliance Church, located at the former Fanny Hill in Eau Claire, to capture what the leaves look like before they start changing colors.

According to Travel Wisconsin, Eau Claire is at 20 percent color while Chippewa Falls is at 35 percent color. It said you can expect the full peak of fall colors during the second week of October.

