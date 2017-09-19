Barron County (WQOW) - A Chetek woman faces child abuse charges after several incidents involving a 2-year-old boy.

According to a criminal complaint, Jami Sonnenberg's husband told police she was upset the boy was not moving fast enough while walking in a hallway. So, she drove her knee into the boy's back, causing him to fly about five feet and land on his face. The boy suffered a cut to his nose.

Sonnenberg's husband also said in other incidents, she has broken the boy's glasses so he couldn't see, and, in early September, punched the toddler in the mouth. Sonnenberg is due in court Friday, September 22.