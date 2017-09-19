Eau Claire teen stabs self with sword - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire teen stabs self with sword

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An Eau Claire teenager was hospitalized after an incident involving a sword.

Police were called to a home on Piedmont Road on Eau Claire's north side shortly after midnight Saturday morning. Officers said the 16-year-old boy was horse-playing with friends when he accidentally stabbed his left leg with a sword, causing a significant wound and heavy bleeding. 

An officer applied a tourniquet, and the boy was taken to the hospital. Police said no charges or citations will be issued.

