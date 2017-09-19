UW-Eau Claire student hospitalized after jumping from balcony to garage roof

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A UW-Eau Claire student is hospitalized in serious condition after police said he jumped from a balcony to a nearby garage roof and fell.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday at a home on Lake Street. Police said Henry Gomez, 18, had been drinking when he attempted the jump, lost his balance and fell off the second story roof.

In a message to students, faculty and staff, the dean of students said Gomez is not allowed visitors yet, but cards of support can be dropped off at UW-Eau Claire's music department.