2 women charged for allegedly stealing $6,800 in items from Lake Hallie Walmart

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Two women face charges of shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of items from area stores.

Police stopped Amber Edmeier, of Eau Claire, and Katherine Strand, of Bruce, in their car in August after Lake Hallie Walmart employees identified it in a shoplifting incident involving a cell phone. Inside the car, police found stolen items worth nearly $6,800.

Edmeier later told police they stole the items together, mostly from stores, like Younkers, Victoria's Secret and Aeropostale in Oakwood Mall.

Edmeier and Strand return to court November 7.