2 women charged for allegedly stealing $6,800 in items from Lake - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

2 women charged for allegedly stealing $6,800 in items from Lake Hallie Walmart

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Courtesy: Chippewa County Jail Courtesy: Chippewa County Jail

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Two women face charges of shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of items from area stores.

Police stopped Amber Edmeier, of Eau Claire, and Katherine Strand, of Bruce, in their car in August after Lake Hallie Walmart employees identified it in a shoplifting incident involving a cell phone. Inside the car, police found stolen items worth nearly $6,800. 

Edmeier later told police they stole the items together, mostly from stores, like Younkers, Victoria's Secret and Aeropostale in Oakwood Mall.

Edmeier and Strand return to court November 7.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.