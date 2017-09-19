Xcel Energy team "fired up" for filming of "Fireball Run" episode in Eau Claire

A show on Amazon Instant is filming in downtown Eau Claire for a "fast-paced trivia game" type series this coming weekend.

Forty teams compete on "Fireball Run" while visiting eight unique small cities in the United States.

Teams have to solve clues about the history of the town and find tidbits that are part of the featured city's culture.

Xcel Energy in Eau Claire has a team participating in Season 11, which is the season being filmed, and they hope to show people all over the world what Eau Claire has to offer.

"I think it's fantastic. I'm very honored to represent our city and our community and my company along with my counterpart, Luke Hanson. We're going to have a fantastic time. We're going to do our best to continue to promote our area and support our region while we're on the this adventure so we're real excited," participant Julie Thoney said.

If you want to catch some of the action, crews will be filming in Phoenix Park on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

In each town, the teams are given flyers of reported missing children in the state that they are competing in. Over the course of the show, 50 missing children have been found due to the flyers around the states.

The "Fireball Run" episode featuring Eau Claire will air in fall 2018.