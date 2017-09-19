Petanque courts installed at Wilson Park in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The days of summer are coming to an end, but if you want to enjoy the warmth we still have, a game you've maybe never heard of is new to Eau Claire and calling your name.



It's called, "petanque," which is similar to Bocce Ball.



Anne Marie Bittner started Joel's Petanque Club in Eau Claire, named after her son who also enjoyed the game. He died in 2011.



This past weekend, the City of Eau Claire finished brand new courts at Wilson Park, and Bittner said she hopes the new addition helps the sport gain popularity here.



"You will meet people that you do not know, you will play with people you do not know," Bittner said. "You will create a friendship with those people, and they could be from doctor to janitor. It does not matter what color, what creed, or whatever, we are all petanque players."



If you're looking to join the club, they play in Wilson Park every Sunday at 2 p.m.