Eau Claire troops arrive home safely after helping with Hurricane Irma clean up

300 National Guard soldiers from the 1st Battalion 128th Infantry based in Eau Claire made it home safely Monday after helping with Hurricane Irma aftermath.

Captain Kevin Steele said the troops were based in the southeastern part of the Sunshine State.

The troops helped Miami law enforcement with loitering and traffic control. Steele said because of power outages, there was a need for increased protection safety, and the troops were happy to help law enforcement.

Steele added before the arrival of the soldiers, the police were working around 18 hour shifts helping residents and patrolling large areas that were damaged from the storm.

Steele said the gratitude they received from the police officers was overwhelming, and they were very thankful for their support.

"The area we were in was 1.8 million people, you need a lot of police officers to safely protect that much property. It's just a huge amount of space that they had to monitor, so when we came in we were a great asset to help protect those areas," Steele added.

The 1st Battalion 128th Infantry is cleaning up their equipment that they took on the trip. Officials said they do not expect to get called to help with efforts after Hurricane Maria because they served their rotation last week in Florida.