Eau Claire companies donate 46,000 toothbrushes to hurricane Harvey, Irma victims

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After the inundation of hurricanes for the Caribbean, Florida and Texas, an Eau Claire business is helping to brush away some of the pain.



Tess Oral Health, a toothbrush manufacturing plant, sent 46,000 toothbrushes south for victims of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. Two other local companies, Vital Plastics and PolyOne, joined the effort by donating the materials needed to make the brush.



Rob Conner, the owner of Tess Oral Health, told News 18, while most people donate money, he felt this was his company's way of giving back, saying something as simple as a toothbrush can go a long way to help someone get back on track.



"Given everything that had happened with Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, we thought it would be something that hurricane victims would definitely need, and was something that we could do that was kind of unique to us that we could provide to those folks who may have lost some of their oral hygiene products during the floods, something that could get them back on their feet," Conner said.



He added it took a week and a half to make the donated toothbrushes.