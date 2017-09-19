Mondovi man charged for punching, pulling elderly man's teeth

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A man accused of beating an elderly man told police he was legally allowed to do it because of anger due to the steroids he takes. Police were called to a home on North Clairemont Avenue on Monday.

The victim, 63, told police Josiah Brazeau, of Mondovi, thought he had stolen Brazeau's bike. The victim said Brazeau punched him in the head and put part of his hand in the victim's mouth, pulling on his teeth.

Police said the victim was bleeding from the head and mouth, had a bump on his head, and his bottom teeth had been pulled forward.

Police said Brazeau told them he is an "animal working for the FBI," and made a comment about wanting people who made complaints about him to be in the courtroom so he could shoot them.

Brazeau is charged with aggravated battery of an elderly person, possessing pot and drug paraphernalia.