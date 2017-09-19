Refuge Farms seeks help for new horse hospital

Spring Valley (WQOW) -- For sick and abandoned horses left behind, one local rescue is stepping up, but organizers still need help to make the dream a reality.

Refuge Farms in Spring Valley is a haven for horses who need a helping hoof.

"We're the ones that get called after the other rescues do their job," said Sandy Gilbert, owner of Refuge Farms.

Blind, broken and battered, when the horses arrive their hooves are often on their last beat. Refuge Farms has cared for over 1,300 horses, many of them from northwestern Wisconsin.

"You would think by now we would have emptied out the pit, wouldn't you think? That we would have been getting to a point that we would be talking about, maybe it's time to close, but that's not the case," Gilbert said.

As News 18 reported in 2015, Refuge Farms has been working toward building an indoor heated hospital for two years, but for every step forward came another hurdle.

"We are built on the philosophy that saving lives, whether they horse or human, are what we do. There would be an opportunity to save a life or not save the life, spend the $500 and save the life, or not spend the $500 and let the life go. We would invariably choose to save the life," Gilbert said.

Refuge Farms said it is still about $6,000 short of a finished hospital, but enough will be completed to have some stalls open this winter for the first time, providing a place of healing for the horses most in need. Gilbert said the hospital will also provide an opportunity to work with UW-River Falls and University of Minnesota students in the equine students.

For horses headed to their pasture in the sky, the hospital will also provide a moment of peace.

"There are things far worse than death. When I started rescuing, death was something that I avoided at all costs. I worked and I worked very hard to save every life. I now have the wisdom and experience to spend some time with the animal and see where they are, and sometimes they look at me and say help me, get me out of this hole, and then we help them cross," said Gilbert.

Refuge Farms will be at the Applebee's in Menomonie on Wednesday September 20 and September 27 with members of the herd. On request, 15 percent of dine in proceeds will be given the the farm. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. and will go until dusk.

On October 7 a group of Madison Police Officers will be traveling to Refuge Farms to help build the hospital. Anyone is welcome to join, for more information head to the Refuge Farms website.