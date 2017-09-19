National honor for UWEC's Darin Lau - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

National honor for UWEC's Darin Lau

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Darin Lau (file photo) Darin Lau (file photo)

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- UW-Eau Claire senior Darin Lau is the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Athlete of the Week.

Lau, an Eau Claire native, and graduate of Immanuel Lutheran H.S., took the individual title at the St. Olaf Invitational, Saturday, helping the Blugolds men's team to a team title.  

Lau was also named the WIAC's Cross Country Athlete of the Week. 

