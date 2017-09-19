National honor for UWEC's Darin Lau

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- UW-Eau Claire senior Darin Lau is the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Athlete of the Week.



Lau, an Eau Claire native, and graduate of Immanuel Lutheran H.S., took the individual title at the St. Olaf Invitational, Saturday, helping the Blugolds men's team to a team title.



Lau was also named the WIAC's Cross Country Athlete of the Week.



