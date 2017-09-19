Oregon road trip for UWEC Football

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- UW-Eau Claire has five road games on the 2017 football schedule, and the mileage to Saturday's contest is more then the sum of the other four, by quite a bit.



UWEC opened its season at St. Thomas (MN), a mere hour and a-half drive away. This week, the Blugolds will travel to George Fox University, (OR), which is located about 25 miles southwest of Portland.



"There's a lot of logistics that go into it," says UWEC head coach Dan Larson, "myself and a few of the other coaches have worked extremely hard trying to put it together and try to make it feel as much like a normal game trip as possible, even though we're going to be sitting on a plane for four hours instead of a bus for four hours like we normally would to Whitewater. We're trying to treat it the same way that we would for any type of away trip and you know, hopefully the distance won't be too much of an issue for us."



The Blugolds will depart Eau Claire Thursday morning, and will fly out to Portland that afternoon, with a practice and team dinner that evening. The itinerary has been planned to give the team a chance to adjust to the Pacific time zone.



"We're all really excited," says UWEC junior quarterback JT Denhartog, "there's quite a few guys, honestly, who haven't flown before, so that'll be really exciting, get them in an airplane for the first time. If we're unsuccessful on this trip we're not going to be satisfied with this, so we're not going out there for fun, we're going out there to play a football game and everyone knows that."



Both the Blugolds and Bruins will take 1-1 records into the game. In its first game this season, George Fox held a fourth quarter lead at UW-Platteville, before losing, 30-28, on a late field goal. Kickoff between UW-Eau Claire and George Fox is set for 3:30 P.M., Central time, Saturday.