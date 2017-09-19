Jared Faherty resigns as Chippewa Falls softball coach

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Jared Faherty has resigned as the Chippewa Falls softball coach, the school announced in a news release, Tuesday evening.



Faherty coached the Cardinals for the past ten seasons, and his teams won the last nine Big Rivers Conference titles. Faherty also coached Chi-Hi to five appearances at the WIAA State Tournament, including a Division 1 state title in 2012.



Faherty will remain as a teacher in the Chippewa Falls School District.|





Chippewa Falls School District News Release (9/19/17) --



Coach Jared Faherty has resigned as the Head Softball Coach at the Chippewa Falls High School. Coach Faherty stated in his resignation, “I have enjoyed my time as head coach in the district but I can no longer give the dedication or commitment that I know it takes to keep the program at the level it is. I want to thank the administration for all the support over the years as a head coach. It is a great school district to coach in and I look forward to continuing as a teacher in the district”. Coach Faherty was dedicated to the girls softball program for 16 years, 10 of those year were as head coach. We are proud of his dedication of student athletes.

AD Mike Thompson stated, “we sincerely appreciate Jared’s dedication to our Cardinal program through the years. The program has continued to be excellent during his tenure. He took the girls program all the way to the State Championship in 2012. He has built a solid foundation for our softball program. At this point in his career, he is wanting to focus on other things in his life. We respect his decision to do this and thank him for the time he gave our program.”

We will post the head softball coaching position immediately.