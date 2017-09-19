Eau Claire County Sheriff tells county board meth plays large role in crowded jail

Methamphetamine continues to be a problem for local law enforcement, according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department.

Tuesday, Sheriff Ron Cramer addressed the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors. He discussed the growing meth problem, and how it is largely responsible for the increase in crime throughout the county. He explained to the board that the county jail is operating at 80% capacity during the week, and at full capacity on the weekends.

He told the board that in the coming years, the jail could need to expand in order to keep up with the crime rate. The sheriff said that meth is the leading cause of sexual assault, drug arrest, and robberies.

“Some of the people who were involved in robbing our local gas stations, who were arrested last night. Meth was a definite issue. That is why they are going in and robbing places,” Sheriff Cramer told News 18.

The sheriff's department said the current jail does have room to expand, but it will be up to the county board to make that decision.