City accepts bids on new Eau Claire fire station

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Contractors put in their bids to build Eau Claire's new fire station.

The Eau Claire City Purchasing Office opened bids today for the new Fire Station 10. More than 20 contractors submitted bids for one or more of their 28 categories, from masonry and concrete to windows and plumbing.



The city is still not sure if the fire station will have three bays or five bays, so contractors submitted more than one bid.



"Each of the companies had a base bid and then an additional amount was added if we went from three bays to five bays," said Frank Draxler with the City Purchasing Office. "So we would look at the difference in cost. If the city can afford the five bays, the preference is to go with five bays."



Draxler says the three bay station would cost $4.2 million, with the five bay station costing $4.6 million. The Eau Claire City Council will vote on the number of bays at their meeting next Tuesday.