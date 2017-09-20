Hurricane victim dogs now in Central Wisconsin shelter

Lincoln County (WAOW) -- Nearly two dozen dogs arrived at Lincoln County Humane Society in Merrill Sunday, displaced from a number of different shelters after Hurricane Harvey. Volunteers from Central Wisconsin Drove for more than 20 hours to Kansas to meet volunteers from Texas halfway.

The shelter manager, Liz Friedenfels, said "They're all healthy they're all very friendly so it's been a very positive experience and we're very glad that we have the community's support to be able to help, without all the wonderful people involved it would have never been possible."

The volunteers picked up the 22 dogs and dropped off donations.

"We did a supply drive before we left so people were able to donate items that the Texas people took back with them for both human and animal victims of the flood," Friedenfels said.

Two dogs have already been adopted and the shelter expects there to be many more. The shelter was closed Tuesday because the dogs were getting fixed but a few customers still insisted on taking a look. One customer, Jordyn Londerville, said she has been wanting to adopt for a while.

"I just came to look at all the puppies because I heard all of the ones came in from Texas so I was super excited me and my boyfriend are actually going to come back later and look at them all again," said Londerville.

Other customers showed up just to see and play with the puppies. There are also other cats and dogs in need of homes that were were already at the shelter as well.

The Lincoln County Humane Society will be open every day starting Wednesday. The fees for adoption of these dogs vary.