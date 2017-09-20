MUST SEE: Cat nabs money from passers-by

(WQOW) -- One cat in Oklahoma is nabbing cash, but in the end, it's for a good cause.
The cat hangs out in the lobby of a local business, catching dollars from playful passers-by. Of course the cat, dubbed the "Cash-nip Kitty", has a social media following. The business owner is actually donating all that cash to a local homeless shelter.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.