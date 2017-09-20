MUST SEE: Cat nabs money from passers-by - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Cat nabs money from passers-by

(WQOW) -- One cat in Oklahoma is nabbing cash, but in the end, it's for a good cause.

The cat hangs out in the lobby of a local business, catching dollars from playful passers-by. Of course the cat, dubbed the "Cash-nip Kitty", has a social media following. The business owner is actually donating all that cash to a local homeless shelter.

