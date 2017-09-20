Adopt-A-Pet: Joana

Meet our Pet of the Day: Joana!

Joana is actually from Texas! She's a year old. She's a Lab mix. She was found a stray on the street of Corpus Christi, and was moved up here, so she wasn't displaced by Hurricane Harvey. She's very energetic, still has a lot of puppy in her. She's going to need exercise everyday, she's going to need people to play with her and spend time with her.

If you're interested in Joana, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.

