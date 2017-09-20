9/20: Adrenal Stress and treatment

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- We've likely all experienced stress at some point, but do you know what Adrenal Stress is? Daybreak has the answers.

How does stress affect us?

stress affects us everyday, initially we can manage the stress

stressors could be an injury, a poor diet full of sugar or alcohol, work or home life, a major life event

all these stressors by themselves are challenging yet our body handles them.

the cumulative effects of stress are what start to cause problems. Getting pulled over for speeding is a short term stressor compared to being audited by the IRS for 6 months

Symptoms of Adrenal Stress

The most common symptoms include fatigue, weight gain, difficulty sleeping, depression, dizziness, allergies/digestive problems. Now these symptoms can be indicators of other problems so they have to be evaluated to determine if the adrenal is the main culprit.

Evaluation and treatment

Blood pressure test done both laying and standing: blood pressure should rise when standing,

saliva test to check cortisol levels throughout the day. Should be high in the morning and low at night

nutrition response testing, which is what we do in our office

Treatment would include