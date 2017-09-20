9/20: Adrenal Stress and treatment - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

9/20: Adrenal Stress and treatment

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- We've likely all experienced stress at some point, but do you know what Adrenal Stress is? Daybreak has the answers. 

How does stress affect us?

  • stress affects us everyday, initially we can manage the stress
  • stressors could be an injury, a poor diet full of sugar or alcohol, work or home life, a major life event
  • all these stressors by themselves are challenging yet our body handles them.
  • the cumulative effects of stress are what start to cause problems. Getting pulled over for speeding is a short term stressor compared to being audited by the IRS for 6 months

Symptoms of Adrenal Stress
The most common symptoms include fatigue, weight gain, difficulty sleeping, depression, dizziness, allergies/digestive problems. Now these symptoms can be indicators of other problems so they have to be evaluated to determine if the adrenal is the main culprit.

Evaluation and treatment

  • Blood pressure test done both laying and standing: blood pressure should rise when standing,
  • saliva test to check cortisol levels throughout the day. Should be high in the morning and low at night
  • nutrition response testing, which is what we do in our office

Treatment would include

  • eliminating sugar and caffeine
  • daily exercise to reduce stress
  • getting rid of the stressor if possible
  • supplement support like Siberian Ginseng, licorice, rhemania, ashwagandha and adrenal gland extract
  • meditation , prayer and rest
     
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.