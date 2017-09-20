9/20: Adrenal Stress and treatment

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- We've likely all experienced stress at some point, but do you know what Adrenal Stress is? Daybreak has the answers.
How does stress affect us?
Symptoms of Adrenal Stress
The most common symptoms include fatigue, weight gain, difficulty sleeping, depression, dizziness, allergies/digestive problems. Now these symptoms can be indicators of other problems so they have to be evaluated to determine if the adrenal is the main culprit.
Evaluation and treatment
Treatment would include
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.