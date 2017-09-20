9/20: Planting for the Spring

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Fall officially begins this Friday, that's means it's time to start thinking about spring.

By that we mean planting bulbs this fall for blooms next spring. The bigger bulbs are going to produce bigger better flowers. Many people like tulips, but if you want to deter deer, pant daffodils. Obviously bulb specific fertilizer is going to be best for growing your bulbs. However, be sure you put mulch or some sort of covering over your bulbs to prevent growing too soon. Also, placing chicken wire or screen over top will prevent pests, like squirrels, from digging them up.