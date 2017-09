(WQOW) - News 18 will air week 5 of the 2017-2018 college football season on ABC.

On Saturday, September 30, the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats game will air on News 18 at 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The game will take place at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Also, News 18 will air the Clemson Tigers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, September 30 from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.