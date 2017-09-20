UPDATE: Gov. Walker signs state budget nearly 3 months late

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has signed the $76 billion state budget into law nearly three months after it was due.

Walker on Thursday signed the two-year spending plan at an elementary school in Neenah surrounded by students, teachers, Republican lawmakers and others.

The budget increases state aid for K-12 schools but also expands the private school voucher program. It freezes tuition at University of Wisconsin campuses and increases funding for higher education, but does not make up for cuts in the last budget.

The budget also increases fees on hybrid and electric cars but does not include a long-term funding solution for roads.

It would slightly reduce property taxes on the typical home, but proposed income and sales tax cuts were rejected by the Legislature.

Following the signing, Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling issued the following statement:

“As Wisconsin working families continue to pay more for less, the Republican budget further rigs the economy for the wealthy. This budget was bad from the start, and with his veto pen Gov. Walker managed to make it worse by cutting more funding from Wisconsin schools while keeping a tax break for 47 millionaires.”

“Families in Wisconsin deserve better than a budget that continues to delay road projects, limits healthcare access and takes funding away from local schools. Given Wisconsin’s lagging economy and stagnant family wages, Democrats remain focused on leveling the playing, strengthening the middle class and expanding economic opportunities for a brighter future.”

Posted Sept. 21, 2017:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Latest on Wisconsin state budget vetoes (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker has vetoed a provision in the state budget that would have allowed low-spending public school districts to raise more money.

Walker announced the veto Wednesday, saying the move would have resulted in schools being able to levy more in property taxes without voter input.

The provision was spearheaded by the Republican co-chair of the Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, Rep. John Nygren.

It increased the maximum that low-spending, mostly rural, districts can spend from a combination of local property taxes and state aid per student from $9,100 to $9,300 this year and $9,400 the next.

The increased spending would have been paid for with a mixture of state aid and higher local property taxes.

Nygren did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

2:20 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker has released 99 partial vetoes of the $76 billion state budget.

Walker released the vetoes on Wednesday, the day before he was to sign the budget at an elementary school in Neenah.

Walker says the vetoes will save $71 million over the next two years. He says that money should be used by the Legislature for broad-based tax cuts, including a sales tax holiday, and to send more aid to rural schools.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has never overridden any Walker vetoes.

1:25 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker plans to sign the state budget into law Thursday at an elementary school in Neenah.

Walker could announce his vetoes to the $76 billion spending plan at any point between now and then.

The budget passed the Republican-controlled Legislature on Friday, 11-weeks after the July 1 due date.

The Sept. 21 signature by Walker will make it the latest budget since 2007 when the Legislature was under split control. That year then-Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle signed it on Oct. 26.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin state budget passed by the Legislature on Friday night is now in the hands of Gov. Scott Walker, who could issue vetoes at any point.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signed the budget Wednesday morning, completing a procedural step that now puts the $76 billion spending plan before Walker.

The governor has promised to act on it quickly and was expected to sign it as soon as Thursday. Walker could also make public which individual items he is deleting through his veto ahead of the actual bill signing.

Walker on Friday made a deal with state senators to veto several items, including one change to make repeal of the statewide preliminary wage take effect immediately rather than in a year.

Republicans who control the Legislature have never voted to override a Walker veto.