Wisconsin budget on to Walker, vetoes could come soon

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin state budget passed by the Legislature on Friday night is now in the hands of Gov. Scott Walker, who could issue vetoes at any point.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signed the budget Wednesday morning, completing a procedural step that now puts the $76 billion spending plan before Walker.

The governor has promised to act on it quickly and was expected to sign it as soon as Thursday. Walker could also make public which individual items he is deleting through his veto ahead of the actual bill signing.

Walker on Friday made a deal with state senators to veto several items, including one change to make repeal of the statewide preliminary wage take effect immediately rather than in a year.

Republicans who control the Legislature have never voted to override a Walker veto.