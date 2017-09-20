Wisconsin trees may have less vibrant fall colors this year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- With the first day of autumn right around the corner, experts predict recent weather conditions in Wisconsin could mean fall colors will be less vibrant.

Colleen Matula is a forestry specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in Ashland. She tells Wisconsin Public Radio that increased rain this year means many trees are getting fungal diseases on the leaves. Matula says fungal diseases can affect the color and volume of leaves.

Southwest Wisconsin is dealing with a different type of weather problem.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse says southwest Wisconsin recently has had abnormally dry conditions.

Dorothy Lenard is administrator for natural science and mathematics at Viterbo University. She says leaves will turn brown due to a lack of water.

