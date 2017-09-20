POLICE: Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police said a sex offender will be released from prison into the Eau Claire community on Sept. 26, 2017.

Eau Claire police said Robert E. Meeks will be living at a property on the 100 block of Randall Street. According to a press release, Meeks was convicted on June 4, 2010 in Eau Claire County of third degree sexual assault. Meeks was released from prison in March 2015 but was sent back to prison for violating rules in April 2016.

Police said the Wisconsin Department of Corrections will monitor Meeks. His conditions of release include: