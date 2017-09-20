Facebook comment on Milwaukee station Slender Man video sparks investigation

The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday launched an investigation into whether an internet user who commented on a WISN, our sister station in Milwaukee, livestream had inside information during last week's deliberations in Anissa Weier's Slender Man trial.

During a Facebook Live session on Friday, a person who goes by the name "Danny Black" indicated he knew a juror and stated that Weier is "getting three years mental health."

Another person even asked: "So your friend a juror talked before sentencing REALLY?"

Black answered, "That's correct."

Hours later, the jury did decide that Weier was mentally ill in the stabbing of her 6th grade classmate in 2014.

District Attorney Sue Opper told our sister station, WISN that since the jury was sequestered throughout the trial and didn't have access to their phones, it would be very difficult for anyone to leak information. But she said she's assigned an investigator to look into it "out of an abundance of caution."

If Black did indeed receive inside information from a juror, the juror could be penalized with a fine or jail time.

As far as the verdict, it's highly unlikely, but it could give grounds for an appeal or mistrial.