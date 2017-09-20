Repairs to be made on Fourth Street in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Construction work will begin on Fourth Street in Eau Claire on Monday, Sept. 25.

Eau Claire city officials said repairs include removing the existing bituminous surface, removing curb and gutter, removing the concrete driveway approaches, removing sidewalk, water main and services, sanitary sewer and services, grading, graveling, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, concrete driveway approaches, bituminous paving, and boulevard restoration.

Crews hope to complete the project by Friday, Nov. 3.