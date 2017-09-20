Plum City dairy farmer announces candidacy for WI State Senate District 31

Plum City (WQOW) - A Plum City dairy farmer is announcing his run for state Senate.

On Wednesday, Mel Pittman, a member of the Republican Party, said he is running for Wisconsin State Senate District 31. According to a press release, Pittman is running to "bridge the gap between social divisions and to empower citizens to build the best communities for tomorrow's children."

In 2014, Pittman ran for Senate, but he was narrowly edged out by current Senator Kathleen Vinehout.

Pittman said in the release, he plans to "implement ideas that make communities stronger and more resilient so they may engage the challenges that lie ahead."