Eau Claire lawyer announces candidacy for judge position

An Eau Claire lawyer is hoping for a promotion in the public sector.

Emily Long announced on Wednesday she's running for the Eau Claire County Branch 3 judge seat. Long has been practicing law in Eau Claire for years and is a partner at Weld Riley, S.C.

Long feels like it's her time to make a difference in the Chippewa Valley as a circuit court judge. Her goal, if elected judge, is to be tough but fair in the courtroom.

"I was at the district attorney's office for about 11 years a little over that. So, I got to have some very first-hand knowledge of how the criminal justice system works. When I left, I went into family law. They are the two biggest areas in the circuit court, so I have the ability to know how the criminal justice system works, as well as the family law system," Long said.

Long is currently the only candidate running for incumbent William Gabler's seat. Gabler is retiring in 2018.

The position is on the ballot for the election on April 3, 2018.