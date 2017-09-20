HSHS Sacred Heart provides Crisis Prevention Training for staff

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hospitals are not out of the woods when it comes to threats, and the director of security at one Eau Claire hospital said they never know who, or what, will come through the doors at any given time.



Staff at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital go through an annual Crisis Prevention Training program. It's for doctors and nurses, particularly those who work in high trafficked and stressful areas, like the emergency room and Intensive care. In the training, they learn self-defense and how to react to an active shooter or violent patient in the building.



"Patient safety is always our number one issue here at Sacred Heart, St. Joseph's hospitals," said Divisional Director of Security and Safety, Brian Hedrington. "However, it is very important that we keep our safe colleagues too. So, we give them that training in order to diffuse a situation verbally, and unfortunately, if it moves to the next step and it becomes violent, our staff is trained to be able to break free and call for help."



Hedrington said most situations are resolved without issue, but by providing staff training, they can do their job without feeling endangered.