North High School uses steak to promote blood donation

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Wednesday night, several Eau Claire North students stayed at school late, but it wasn't because of detention. Instead, the students were enjoying a special dinner.



The North High School Student Council is putting on a blood drive at the school on Thursday, and so Wednesday night, all students who volunteered to give blood had a free steak and spinach feast.



The dinner served two purposes: to increase iron levels in the donor's blood and get more people to donate. Organizers said each year, several donors are turned away because their iron levels are too low. They're hoping the tasty incentive encourages more people to donate blood.



Seventy students are signed up, which is the most at the school in several years. There's only staffing for 55 donors, meaning 15 are on a waiting list, which organizers said is a good problem to have.



"I think when we were signing people up, and when we said free steak, they were like oh yea okay, I'll do that, so it kind of helped draw people in to donate," student council member Rylee Paine said.



The steaks, spinach and fixings for the meal were donated by Woodman's Market.