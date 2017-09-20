FBI gives active shooter training to businesses across Wisconsin

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Law enforcement has had to stop 18 active shooters each year for the last five years. As mass shootings are on the rise, it has more people asking how they would respond.

FBI Special Agent Jay Darin tours Wisconsin to teach people how to respond to active shooters. On Wednesday, Darin stopped by the News 18 station to do just that. Darin said what we all see in the movies is to just get down and freeze, but in reality that is the worst thing someone can do.

Darin teaches 'Avoid, Deny and Defend.' His instructions are to avoid the shooter by getting out of the area. If that fails, deny the shooter access to your location, and if nothing else, defend yourself.

"Be aware of your surroundings, be aware of how to escape different scenarios. If you do go to that bar or that restaurant or that movie theater, be aware of where the exits are, know how you can avoid, know where to get out of there. Under high stress situations we've seen people not know how to get out of simple places where there are clearly marked exit. By going there right when you get there, identifying exits, identifying how you get out, it tends to make the response processes a lot quicker," said Darin.

The FBI encourages everyone to get basic training and every work place to have a plan in case of an active shooter, because as Darin said, in an emergency your mind will never go where it has never gone.

To organize a training session, contact the Milwaukee FBI Field Office.