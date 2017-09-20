Could an earthquake be felt in Eau Claire?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Tuesday, one earthquake left Mexico City dealing with devastation, while another earthquake was barely felt in southern Illinois. So what are the chances Eau Claire could be next?

On Tuesday, the US Geological Survey measured a 3.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Albion, Illinois. UW-Eau Claire Geology Professor Dr. Kent Syverson said earthquakes near Illinois happen frequently, but more often than not they are too weak for us to feel them. They occur on what is called the New Madrid Seismic Zone, located in New Madrid, Missouri but is known to impact the southern Midwest.

Experts said the Richter scale measures earthquakes on a scale of 30,000. Comparing the two Tuesday earthquakes, the one which hit Mexico, which measured at 7.1 magnitude, was about 27 thousand times more powerful than the earthquake that hit Illinois.

Syverson said if a 7.1 magnitude earthquake were to happen at the New Madrid Zone, there is potential for it to travel as far as Eau Claire, which actually happened about 200 years ago.

"In an area such as the Midwest where we do not have a lot of small faults present, the earthquake energy can move a much greater distance from the place where the ground broke. So if the New Madrid Fault Zone had another earthquake of mag 7.9 we would certainly be able to feel that in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. How powerful would that feel to us, well I don't really know the answer to that question but it would probably be enough to shake people up a little bit," Syverson said.

As for prevention, Syverson said there really is nothing humans can do to stop an earthquake from happening, but just to be prepared.