Gov. Walker issues 99 budget vetoes, including Tainter Lake pilot program

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Governor Scott Walker (R-WI) announced that he plans to sign the long-awaited biennial state budget into law on Thursday. But before pen hits paper, Gov. Walker made a few tweaks -- 99 to be exact.



Wednesday, the governor released 99 full, or partial vetoes to the $76 billion budget. Gov. Walker says the moves will save the state $71 million over the next two years.



One of the most notable cuts was to a provision that would have allowed low-spending schools to raise more money. That item was introduced by Assembly Republicans. The increased spending would have been paid for through a mixture of state aid and higher property taxes.



Also receiving a partial veto was a biomanipulation pilot program for Tainter Lake in Dunn County. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had hoped to spend $65,000 to improve water quality on the lake by removing fish that thrive on vegetation and introducing a carnivorous form of game fish. Gov. Walker's veto calls for the DNR to examine a wider range of options to address the lake's water quality issues.