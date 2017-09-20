Fourth and final Eau Claire Gordy's Market location closes

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Another Gordy's Market store in Eau Claire has closed its doors for good.



Wednesday night, a notice was posted on the door of the the Gordy's Market at the Shopko Plaza. A News 18 reporter said a sign posted on the door said the store was closing permanently as of September 20.



This is the fourth and final Gordy's Market location in Eau Claire to close. As we've previously reported, the Hamilton Avenue location closed on August 9, and Festival Foods purchased the store locations on Birch Street and North Clairemont Avenue.