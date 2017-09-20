College Sports - Wednesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Wednesday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
UWEC defeats UWRF, 3-1 UWEC defeats UWRF, 3-1
Blugolds beat St. Olaf Blugolds beat St. Olaf

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WIAC

UW-RIVER FALLS   1
UW-EAU CLAIRE   3
25-15, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21
Falcons: 0-1 (12-4), Blugolds: 1-0 (12-4)

UW-PLATTEVILLE   2
UW-STOUT   3
25-27, 25-23, 25-19, 12-25, 15-12
Pioneers: 0-1 (9-5), Blue Devils: 1-0 (5-7)
 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Non-Conference

ST. OLAF (MN)   1
UW-EAU CLAIRE   3
Oles: 4-3-0, Blugolds: 2-4-1

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.