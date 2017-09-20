College Sports - Wednesday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WIAC
UW-RIVER FALLS 1
UW-EAU CLAIRE 3
25-15, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21
Falcons: 0-1 (12-4), Blugolds: 1-0 (12-4)
UW-PLATTEVILLE 2
UW-STOUT 3
25-27, 25-23, 25-19, 12-25, 15-12
Pioneers: 0-1 (9-5), Blue Devils: 1-0 (5-7)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Non-Conference
ST. OLAF (MN) 1
UW-EAU CLAIRE 3
Oles: 4-3-0, Blugolds: 2-4-1
