Concerned parents get enough signatures to recall Eleva-Strum school board president

Eleva (WQOW) - Concerned parents and teachers from the Eleva-Strum School District are one step closer to ousting the current school board president Lois Havenor.

A group led by Alison Christ, a parent of two students in the district, submitted a 528-signature recall petition to the district Friday, just three days after formally starting the petition process Tuesday. They surpassed the minimum amount needed of 412 signatures to recall an incumbent.

"The abuse of power. She has over stepped so many of the unforeseen policies to the local people. Frustration has built, and built, and built up inside of me for sure, and I think getting a new board member elected will cause a sense of relief to finally run through me. That will be a good day. It will be a great day actually,” Christ told News 18.

The school board clerk has 31 days to verify the signatures. If at least 412 signatures are verified, a recall election will commence six Tuesdays from the verification date.

The group of parents hopes to elect Josh Stendahl to be a new board member. They told News 18 said they believe he will provide the transparency that they have been without for years. “I think the point of the recall is going to be more about a reset for the district, than a huge change. It's going to be a reset about integrity and opening up and making decisions in the open,” Stendahl told News 18.

According to one board member, the board is split about the recall. News 18 reached out to both the district superintendent and the school board president, but they declined to comment.