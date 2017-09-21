UPDATE: Power restored to Eau Claire Energy Co-op customers on Eau Claire's south side

Eau Claire (UPDATE): Power has been restored to several hundred people on Eau Claire's south side Thursday morning.

News 18, along with several other businesses and residents, were without power early Thursday shortly after 3:30 a.m.

A representative with Eau Claire Energy Co-op told News 18 about 1,100 people were affected.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., power was restored in the area. News 18 is working to get back on the air for Daybreak.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Posted Sep. 21, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A portion of Eau Claire's south side is in the dark at this hour.

News 18, as well as several other businesses and residents in the area of Highway 93, are without power as of Thursday shortly after 3:30 a.m.

News 18 contacted Eau Claire Energy Co-op and was told crews are working to restore power. A representative with the co-op told News 18 about 1,100 customers are affected. No word yet on what caused the outage.

News 18 saw there are also several stop lights in the area of Highway 93 without power.

Because of the outage, Daybreak's show was interrupted and will not be on-air for the time being. For the latest information and updates, stay with us online and on Facebook and Twitter, as well as our mobile news and weather apps, which can be downloaded in the Google Playstore.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.