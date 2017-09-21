UPDATE: Father killed two children, set fire, committed suicide in Illinois

UPDATE - 6:20 PM: Bloomington Police have revealed that all three victims in Tuesday's house fire died before the fire started.

Police announced that Eric Ringenberg, who lived at the scene, was observed on home surveillance video hiding cell phones before the fire began. The surveillance video shows him strangling his two children, before starting the fire in the home's basement. He then committed suicide.

Pamela Ringenberg, Eric's wife, was awakened in her bedroom when the fire alarm sounded. Home surveillance video shows her searching for family members and a phone to call for help before fleeing the home. She suffered from smoke inhalation.

UPDATE 12 p.m.: Authorities said a middle-aged man, a toddler and an infant were killed in this morning's fire on Brittany Court. Bloomington Police Chief Brendan Heffner said police believe the fire was intentionally set. Authorities said one person was taken from the house with injuries to a hospital.

Three people are dead after a fire early Tuesday on Brittany Court in Bloomington.

Officials are set to hold a press conference at noon at Bloomington City Hall at noon Tuesday to address the deaths. A joint press release from the Bloomington Police Department, Bloomington Fire Department and McLean County Coroner's Office said three people were declared dead at the scene of the fire at 4:15 a.m. The identities of the three victims are being withheld pending notification of their families.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene just before 3 a.m.

The Bloomington Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an investigation with the fire department and coroner's office. Autopsies are scheduled for later today.

The investigation is ongoing.